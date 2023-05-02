Gala: The Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce hosted a Women’s Health and Wellness Gala at the carousel building on the Santa Monica Pier over the weekend. Complete with ginger-infused cocktails, a live band and dancers, the event featured an award ceremony recognizing five local female business owners for their work and achievements in the industry. The awardees included Allegra Chegg of Westside Ballet, Laura Emanuel of Mothership Rising, Vee Gomez of Beach Yoga SoCal, Jen Williams of IntoMeSea and Tara McCannel of Seyhart Wellness. Author and businesswoman Jenifier Cassetta delivered a keynote address focused on incorporating healthy practices into daily life.
Grace Adams and Claudia Hoag (HoagStudio.com)