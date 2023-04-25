The decision came as late on Friday afternoon as it possibly could, given the time difference between Washington DC and the West Coast, and frankly it could’ve gone either way. However, the Supreme Court voted to protect access to a widely used abortion drug by freezing lower-court rulings that placed restrictions on its usage as appeals play out. Consequently, the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of the drug mifepristone will remain in place, potentially for some time to come.

“LA County is clear: we won’t go back. I was proud to join Vice President Kamala Harris, Mayor Karen Bass, and many leaders at Women’s March Los Angeles to use our collective voice in raising awareness as well as fighting against disinformation and extremist attacks on our fundamental rights,” Lindsey Horvath, Member of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, told the Daily Press.

“Los Angeles County remains an abortion safe haven, where everyone’s right to safe, comprehensive, culturally-competent healthcare, including abortion, is protected.”

The result is an important victory for supporters of pro-choice, which suffered a hard-hitting defeat last year when the conservative majority of the Supreme Court reversed the Roe v. Wade precedent that protected abortion rights nationwide. Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito publicly dissented and the votes of the other justices were not disclosed.

President Joe Biden praised the order, saying in a statement following the announcement, “As a result of the Supreme Court’s stay, mifepristone remains available and approved for safe and effective use while we continue this fight in the courts.”

This case is considered the most significant abortion-related issue to end up at the Supreme Court since Roe v. Wade was overturned in June of last year, which resulted in many conservative states attempting to either completely ban the procedure or make it virtually impossible to legally perform. The focus is on FDA’s authority to regulate mifepristone, which has been deemed safe to use and has been by millions of women across the country in the 20 years plus that it has been available.

According to a new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll released on Monday, a sizable majority of Americans do not support laws that would prohibit access to drugs used in medication abortions. The poll found that 64 percent oppose a law that bans access to a medication abortion — the use of a prescribed pill to end a pregnancy. Moreover, it shows the result has support from all sides, with 73 percent of Democrats opposing it, together with 57 percent of independents and 55 percent of Republicans.

During a press conference last week, in anticipation of the Supreme Court ruling, Governor Gavin Newsom, “It’s heartbreaking and beyond frustrating that women’s health and safety continue to be put in jeopardy because of a deep rooted, pernicious patriarchal strategy to dominate and control our bodies and our lives.”

Los Angeles County Health Services said in a statement on Friday, “Abortion is legal in California,” adding, “Safe and confidential abortion care remains available to pregnant people of any age, regardless of immigration status, or insurance coverage. LA Health Services patients can find more information on our Abortion services, including safe and confidential access to mifepristone.”

