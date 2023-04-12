The Santa Monica Department is investigating a multi-victim crash that sent two women to the hospital last week.

On Friday, March 7 at about 9 p.m., SMPD patrol officers responded to the intersection of 23rd and Hill for reports of a car vs. pedestrian accident. According to investigators, a vehicle hit two women (a mother and daughter) and their dog while they were crossing at an unmarked intersection.

One woman was unresponsive at the scene and both were taken to UCLA Westwood. The dog was also reportedly injured in the crash.

SMPD said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. There was no evidence of impairment and the vehicle has been impounded for evidence pending an inspection.

“The two pedestrians involved have been identified as local Santa Monica residents (mother and adult daughter),” said Lieutenant Erika R. “Their family members were notified, were present at the scene, and then responded to the hospital. The latest information from the hospital is that both patients were admitted to the ICU.”