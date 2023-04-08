SMC: Bharatnatyam dancer Ashwini Ramaswamy and her collaborators including Berit Ahlgren (Gaga, a contemporary Israeli dance form) and Alanna Morris (Modern & African Diasporic dance) taught master classes to Santa Monica College Dance students on April 3-5, 2023 at the SMC Core Performance Center ahead of the BroadStage weekend performance of Ashwini Ramaswamy’sLet the Crows Comeon April 7 & 8, 2023. As part of a two week residency, Ramaswamy worked with SMC’s Global Motion World Dance Company to create a dance piece for their Spring 2023 concert and taught a workshop in the traditional Southeast Asian dance form, Bharatanatyam.Ramaswamy and her collaborators taught these SMC dance workshops in partnership with BroadStage.