The Financial Oversight Committee (FOC) for the Santa Monica Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) is seeking to fill four vacancies for the upcoming term beginning on July 1, 2023. The application deadline is April 21, 2023.

The district is looking for “qualified candidates who will bring a depth of business and/or financial expertise to the committee,” according to a district spokesperson.

The eleven member committee is responsible for advising the Board of Education on matters financial and business matters that could have significant impact on the district. They also oversee the district’s joint-use agreements with the cities of Santa Monica and Malibu, review SMMUSD’s annual audit, budget, enrollment projections, revenue and expenditure forecasts, as well as the district’s capital program and help present this information to the public in comprehensible ways.

Members of the committee also serve as liaisons between other district committees and communicate proposed policy changes following direction from the board. Board members Jon Kean, Alicia Mignano and Stacy Rouse currently serve as the board liaisons working with the FOC.

The FOC also includes a student member from each of SMMUSD’s three high schools, Samohi, Malibu High and Olympic High School.

Among the topics that the FOC has discussed in recent meetings is the financial framework for the “unification” process of creating an independent Malibu Unified School District and Santa Monica Unified School District.

A tentative agreement on a term sheet outlining the process was reached in Fall 2022 between SMMUSD and Malibu. The FOC will continue to be updated throughout the process, which is expected to play out in coming years, and advise on financial elements of the plan.

To be eligible to apply for a position on the committee, individuals must have financial, management or legal expertise and an understanding of school district finances and be a resident of Santa Monica or Malibu, have children enrolled in the district or be a school employee and not be a local elected official.

The FOC meets on a monthly basis, primarily in the evenings. Members serve terms of up to three years. The committee selects a chair and vice chair every year to serve in the position for a one year period.

The application is available on the SMMUSD website. Applicants are required to describe their current involvement in the community, abilities, interests and expertise and what they hope to accomplish as a committee member.

To apply visit: https://www.smmusd.org/cms/lib/CA50000164/Centricity/Domain/300/FOCApplication.pdf

