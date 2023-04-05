Samohi students held a Women Empowerment Event last week. Doctor Guadalupe Mireles-Toumayan and students Mia Flores and Celeste Espinoza invited guest speakers to the assembly including Dr. Silvia Olmedo(PhD Psychologist), Ms. Monica Salazar Jimenez(SAMO graduate Media-graphic specialist) Johanna De la Rosa(Samo Bilingual Community Liaison), Norma Guerrero-Lewis (Samo parent (Therapist), Mrs. Juana Meyer(Samo parent (Business manager), Dr. Guadalupe Mireles-Toumayan (World Language teacher at SAMOHI & Teacher supervisor at CSUN).

The presentation, organized by Brown Minds Matter a sub-club of “Legado Latino,” focuxed on the concerns of Latino women, including gender discrimination and the potential of education to help elevate women.

The club included a tribute for Mireles-Toumayan to recognize her work on and off the Samohi campus.