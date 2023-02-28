Elemental Music will present over 160 young musicians in performances at Lincoln Middle School on Saturday, March 4. Students in grades 3–8 will perform in ensembles for strings, band, choir, classical guitar, and full orchestra.

The weekend performances will include a world premiere. The Elemental Strings Chamber Orchestra will perform James Wood’s “Battle,” the second movement from his Suite for String Orchestra, No. 1 Op. 1. James is a fifth grade violinist in the program, and this premiere marks the first time that an Elemental Music ensemble will perform music written by a current student.

Other special events during the concert include a performance by Prelude, Elemental Music’s beginning string students, playing side-by-side with advanced musicians from the Santa Monica High School orchestra program.

The performances are sponsored by W.I. Simonson, Providence | Saint John’s Physician Partners, and Vanessa Noorlian | Del Rey Urban. The 2pm concert features the Elemental Choir, Elemental Guitar, and Elemental Band ensembles. The 4:30pm concert features the Prelude, Elemental Strings, and Academy Philharmonic ensembles. Both concerts take place at Lincoln Middle School (1501 California Ave, Santa Monica 90403). General admission tickets are $15 and student tickets are $8.

Elemental Music celebrates music-making and builds community through exceptional

youth programs in Santa Monica and surrounding westside communities.

Please visit www.elementalmusic.org for more information about the March 4 concerts.

