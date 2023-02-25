Editor:

In the article “Is ending homelessness just a matter of money?”, (Daily Press, Feb. 23), Dan Walters seems to suggest the spending of money to alleviate homelessness does not work. At least not in the amounts spent so far:

“That totals more than $100 billion, a big number that does not include ancillary services such as food, medical care and treatment for mental illness, drug addiction and alcoholism. However, it might be a bargain if, in fact, it worked,” he concludes.

One place I’m certain that an American $100 billion has failed is in Ukraine.

The U.S. has poured in that sum exporting weapons – and failed in its goal there, too: the goal to end the war, and bring peace.

That war is in fact getting worse, like the matter of mounting homelessness.

We could resolve homelessness, for one, though, if we put up some real numbers: redirect the current $700-800 billion U.S. “defense” budget, and spend it on human needs at home.

What have we got to lose, except a few less, failed American wars?

We’d have everything to gain: restored- housed lives, safer cities, and a happier citizenry all around: from online complainers to the unhoused themselves.

Andrew Liberman, Santa Monica