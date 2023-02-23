The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying potential victims of sexual assault following the Valentine’s Day arrest of a rideshare driver.

Kyle Jon Cook is accused of assaulting a 28-year-old woman on Jan. 21 in Malibu. He was arrested last week but released pending further review of the case by the District Attorney’s office.

“Based on the nature of the allegations and Mr. Cook’s access to rideshare participants, detectives believe there may be additional unidentified victims,” said LASD in a statement. “Detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying any such victims.”

The case is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Special Victims Bureau, a division tasked with investigating the sexual and physical abuse of children and felonious sexual assaults involving adult victims.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Special Victims Bureau toll free tip line at (877) 710-5273 or by email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), or use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP or “P3 Mobile” for the hearing impaired on Google play or the App Store, or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

