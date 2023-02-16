Photo credit Milo Mitchell/UCLA Health
Valentine:
In celebration of Valentine’s Day, canine cupids delivered hand-made Valentines to patients at UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital, while other therapy dogs – and a mini-horse – gave out candy and kisses to staff and visitors as they entered Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. The dogs and their handlers are part of UCLA Health’s People-Animal Connection, a therapy program designed to lift the spirits of hospitalized patients. Everyone loved seeing them!