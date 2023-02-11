Major League Eating and Wonderful® Pistachios have teamed up to host the “Wonderful Pistachios Get Crackin’ Eating Championship” on World Pistachio Day, February 26, 2023. World Champion Competitive Eater Joey Chestnut and other top-ranked Major League Eating athletes will vie for a world record for pistachio-eating at the inaugural event taking place at 10 a.m. at Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier.

Wonderful Pistachios, America’s #1 Nut®, will Get Crackin’ like never before. Competitors will have eight minutes to crack open and eat as many Wonderful Pistachios as possible in a battle for the championship title and $10,000 in cash prizes. The pistachio-eating championship, featuring shell cracking, is unlike any Major League Eating contest ever held.

Chestnut will face fierce competition from other top-ranked eaters in attendance, including:

● Number-two-ranked competitive eater, Geoffrey Esper from Oxford, Mass.

● Number-three-ranked competitive eater, Miki Sudo from Tampa, Fla.

● Number-four-ranked competitive eater, Nick Wehry from Tampa, Fla.

● Number-seven-ranked competitive eater, Gideon Oji from Morrow, Ga.

“This contest will reveal who is a tougher nut: Joey Chestnut or a Wonderful Pistachio,” said Sam Barclay, emcee at Major League Eating. “In order to make World Pistachio Day history, Chestnut must perfect his pistachio-crackin’ technique while also outperforming his fellow competitors with his eating skills.”

“What better way to celebrate our favorite holiday, World Pistachio Day, than to crown the world champion of pistachio-eating amongst the iconic backdrop of the Santa Monica Pier?” said Diana Salsa, associate vice president of marketing, Wonderful Pistachios. “If Joey Chestnut wins, maybe he’ll even consider changing his name to Joey Pistachio!”

In addition to viewing the competition, spectators and attendees can enjoy complimentary giveaway items including branded merchandise, and, of course, bags of Wonderful Pistachios.

For more information about the “Wonderful Pistachios Get Crackin’ Eating Championship,” visit https://majorleagueeating.com/contests, and learn more about Wonderful Pistachios at www.GetCrackin.com.

Cameron Andrews, Pier Communications