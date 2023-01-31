The Santa Monica Public Library’s Soundwaves new music series joins with Jacaranda Music to honor Philip Glass, one of the most distinctive living American composers, as he turns 85.

This special event takes place Saturday, February 4, at 3:30 p.m., at the Pico Annex in Virginia Avenue Park, 2201 Pico Blvd. It includes a live performance of Glass’ “Piece in the Shape of a Square” for two flutes, a screening of the short film “Mad Rush,” with a score composed by Glass and recorded by Jacaranda’s Music Director Mark Alan Hilt on organ, and a discussion with the performers led by Jacaranda’s Artistic and Executive Director Patrick Scott.

Glass has composed for opera, film, and dance, and collaborated with pop stars including Paul Simon and David Byrne. Although known as a pioneer of minimalism, his music is instantly recognizable and highly expressive.

This show is a preview of Jacaranda’s February 12 double feature, which combines a selection of con- temporary chamber music in the afternoon with an all-Glass concert at night. For the last twenty years, Jacaranda Music has presented imaginative classical music programs, played by top-caliber musicians, principally in Santa Monica. Details and tickets are available at www.jacarandamusic.org.

Soundwaves is a monthly performance series focused on noncommercial music, drawing on Los Angeles’ long history of experimentation in rock, jazz, classical, and uncategorizable creative music, bring- ing the underground back to the westside. Visit soundwavesnewmusic.com for more information, including videos of many past shows.

This concert is indoors, and masking is currently encouraged but not required. SMPL will follow LA County Health Department guidelines in case of any changes. Library events are free and open to the public. There are no tickets or reservations for Soundwaves. Free parking is available and the #7 Big Blue Bus stops at the park.

SUBMITTED BY JEFF SCHWARTZ