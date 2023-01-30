Whether you’re suffering from seasonal affective disorder, or even just having to endure a month without alcohol, the cure for any kind of unhappiness is a bag full of exquisite Girl Scout cookies. Yes indeed, it’s that time of year again where we can legitimately justify overindulging in an abundance of sweet-tasting dollops of deliciousness.

Thankfully, the Girl Scout Cookie Program was able to endure the pandemic by pivoting to a virtual business much like the rest of the world did during this time.

“Although that came with challenges it also allowed them to learn additional ecommerce skills,” said Katie Nielsen, Senior Communications Manager, Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles.

“Something very important to remember is when you buy Girl Scout Cookies, you help young entrepreneurs develop essential life skills,” she added.

According to Nielsen, there are five primary lessons that the Girl Scouts are encouraged to learn: goal setting and creating a plan to reach them; decision making both on their own and as part of a team; people skills and interpersonal communication; money management, something everyone, everywhere continues to learn about and finally business ethics, a subject that many might benefit from more schooling in.

As is the tradition every year, the new flavor for 2023 is the Raspberry Rally, which is described on the Girl Scouts of Los Angeles website as thin, crispy cookies infused with raspberry flavor, dipped in a chocolate coating. It’s similar to the Thin Mints cookie, but of course the inside is pink and tastes like raspberry instead of mint. Both are made with vegan ingredients and both are produced by Richmond, Virginia-based ABC Bakers and Louisville, Kentucky-based Little Brownie Bakers, the two traditional, licensed sources for Girl Scout cookies nationwide.

Mikayla, a Junior Girl Scout in 4th grade from troop 71755 said this was her fifth year selling cookies. She wants to beat her record from last year of 1,200 boxes. “I sold enough to go to Sweet Elite [a Girl Scout Disneyland trip] last year for the first time and want to go again.”

Hannah, a 2nd Grade Daisy Girl Scout from troop 16965 said that the S’mores flavor was her favorite because they’re “super delicious.” She wants to beat her record from last year of 784 boxes.

Megan, an 11th grade Girl Scout from troop 15505 said that Tagalongs were her favorite flavor. “It’s the perfect mix of creamy peanut butter and chocolate!” she said. “Cookie selling is really important to me because it’s helped me learn to communicate well and work with money,” she added.

These are the times and locations within the City of Santa Monica where the Girl Scouts will be selling their wares, so go ahead, unleash your inner cookie monster.

Bristol Farms, 3105 Wilshire Blvd

• Friday, Feb. 10, between 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. and 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

• Saturday, Feb. 11, between 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

• Sunday, Feb. 12, between 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

• Friday, Feb. 17, between 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

• Saturday, Feb. 18, between 1p.m. – 4 p.m.

Pavilions, 820 Montana Ave

• Saturday, Feb. 11, between 1p.m. – 4 p.m.

• Sunday, Feb. 26, between 1p.m. – 4 p.m.

Vons, 1311 Wilshire Blvd,

• Saturday, Feb. 11, between 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., 1p.m. – 4 p.m.

• Sunday, Feb. 12, between 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., 1p.m. – 4 p.m.

Bob’s Market, 1650 Ocean Park Blvd

• Friday, Feb. 10, between 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. and 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

• Saturday, Feb. 11, between 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., 1p.m. – 4 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

• Sunday, Feb. 12, between 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., 1p.m. – 4 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

• Friday, Feb. 17, between 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

• Saturday, Feb. 18, between 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

• Sunday, Feb. 19, between 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

• Monday, Feb. 20, between 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

• Friday, Feb. 24, between 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

• Saturday, Feb. 25, between 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

• Sunday, Feb. 26, between 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Ralphs, 1644 Cloverfield Ave

• Saturday, Feb. 11, between 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

• Sunday, Feb. 12, between 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., 1p.m. – 4 p.m.

• Monday, Feb. 13, between 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

• Saturday, Feb. 18, between 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

• Sunday, Feb. 19, between 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

• Sunday, Feb. 26, between 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

scott.snowden@smdp.com