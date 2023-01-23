Overview: Macerich has announced that the first U.S. flagship location for global art and technology phenomenon ARTE MUSEUM is coming to Santa Monica Place.

The 48,000-square-foot immersive art destination will replace the former ArcLight Cinemas location on the open-air property’s third level and is set to open in late 2023. ARTE MUSEUM is expected to draw one million visitors annually to Santa Monica Place.

“We are very pleased to welcome ARTE MUSEUM, the internationally lauded media art exhibition space, to Santa Monica Place, which also is the permanent home of Cayton Children’s Museum and has hosted a number of other highly successful experiential attractions, including the first retail property location for Candytopia,” said Cory Scott, Executive Vice President, Asset Management, Macerich. “The immersive, experience-driven ARTE MUSEUM is an excellent fit for Santa Monica Place and provides a terrific example of how Macerich consistently works to evolve the retail, dining and entertainment offerings in each of our markets to match consumer preferences. This new use represents the first executed lease in our planned repurposing of the former Bloomingdale’s box, and we look forward to announcing details on the other uses – including high-end fitness – for the remainder of this exceptionally well-positioned space.”

ARTE MUSEUM, which will also open in Las Vegas in early 2023, is planned and produced by d’strict, a world-class digital design company. ARTE MUSEUM is Korea’s most popular media art exhibition space, attracting more than 3.7 million visitors in the 26 months since its debut in 2020. d’strict has left a significant legacy in the history of media art exhibitions with LIVE PARK, the world’s first 4D art park that debuted in 2011 at KINTEX, Ilsan, Korea. LIVE PARK provided a journey and story through holograms, mega-sized media façade walls, 360-degree interactive theater and kinetic sculpture.

Submitted by Christine Barnes, The ACE Agency