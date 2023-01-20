SMC: At a first-ever “All Alumni Day & Match” held Jan. 13 in Santa Monica College’s Corsair Gym, SMC men’s volleyball players and coaches from throughout the years took part in an evening of recognition, camaraderie, and friendly competition. Guests including legendary/U.S. Olympian athletes and coaches Butch May, Dave DeGroot, Pat Powers, Marv Dunphy, and many more were present. The event sponsored by the SMC Foundation was designed to recognize past luminaries and to connect the new generation with its storied roots