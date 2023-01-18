On January 17, at approximately 8:33 p.m., Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) Officers were dispatched to a Burglary Alarm call at a residence in the 500 block of Marguerita Ave. Dispatch was also contacted by an individual reporting she observed someone enter the guest house of the residence, remotely via security cameras.

SMPD Officers arrived on scene one minute later and set up a containment around the residence. During the search, officers located the suspect inside the guest house and took him into custody without incident. Officers discovered the suspect defeated the sliding glass door to make entry.

The suspect, Hezekiah Campbell, a 27-year-old homeless man, was transported to the SMPD jail where he was booked for Burglary and Vandalism. A records check revealed he is also wanted in Arizona for shoplifting.

Anyone with any additional information pertaining to this subject or incident is strongly encouraged to contact SMPD Detective Buus at 310-458- 8943 or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8426.

Submitted by Lieutenant Rudy Flores