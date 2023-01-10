On Jan. 8 at approximately 10 p.m.
Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) personnel observed a man passed out at his wheel in a car with the engine running and blocking the street at 5th and Wilshire. Additional SMPD units arrived to assist, and a handgun was seen visible in the open glove box. SMPD’s tactical Rescue Vehicle (Bearcat) was requested and responded. A perimeter for the surrounding blocks was established. After numerous unsuccessful attempts to contact the driver over a PA system, SMPD officers were able to enter the vehicle, and safely detain then extract the driver. The driver, identified as Laryrece Hunter, was found to be under the influence of drugs. Officers located a white crystalized substance believed to be methamphetamine in the vehicle and on Hunter’s person. SMPD Officers also discovered Hunter is a convicted felon. Hunter was transported to the SMPD jail where he was booked on multiple charges. Laryrece Hunter, 30-year-old male out of Inglewood, was charged with Driving Under the Influence (drugs), Convicted Felon in Possession of Firearm, Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drugs with a Loaded Handgun. Anyone with any additional information pertaining to this subject or incident is strongly encouraged to contact SMPD detectives at 310-458- 8451 or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8426.