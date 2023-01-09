The Santa Monica College (SMC) Emeritus Art Gallery is pleased to present an exhibition of creative works by California master sculptor Charles Dickson. The exhibition will run from January 19 to April 28 in the Emeritus Art Gallery at 1227 Second St., Santa Monica.

A free, live Zoom Virtual Launch Event for the exhibition will be held online from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 19. A link at smc.edu/emeritusgallery goes live at event time and takes guests directly to the exhibition’s opening reception.

The opening reception online will be hosted by SMC Dean of Noncredit and External Programs Dr. Scott Silverman and Emeritus Art Gallery Curator Jesse Benson. The online event includes a live scroll through the exhibition, a discussion with Dickson about selected works, and a Q&A offering guests the chance to ask the artist questions.

The work in the gallery will include a sculptural installation visible through the gallery windows. In-gallery viewings are available through April 28 during gallery hours, which are posted at smc.edu/emeritusgallery. Viewers who would like to see the artwork online at any time after 5 p.m. on January 19 may go to smc.edu/emeritusgallery and click the exhibition link, available 24 hours a day.

More information is available by visiting smc.edu/emeritusgallery or calling 310-434-4306.

Submitted by Grace Smith, SMC Director of Public Information