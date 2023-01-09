Over 40 young singers from Elemental Music’s choir programs are featured in “Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl,” an all-new Original Special now available to stream only on Disney+.

“Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl” transforms the historic venue into the world of the animated film that became a worldwide phenomenon. This live-to-film concert experience gives you a front-row seat to the unprecedented musical extravaganza celebrating the world, characters, and songs of Disney Animation’s “Encanto.”

Led by Directors Jessi Spike Gravelle and Joanna Warmath-Pascoe, students from both the Elemental Choir and Elemental @ Broadway Choir programs had the exciting opportunity to learn and perform “Dos Oruguitas’’ alongside Andrés Cepeda in live performances at the Hollywood Bowl earlier this fall. Now, people around the world can now hear these young singers from the westside by streaming the Original Special, and get a behind-the-scenes look at what it was like to perform on such an iconic stage.

Dedicated to building community and celebrating music-making through exceptional youth education programs, more than 2,800 students from Santa Monica and surrounding westside communities have participated in Elemental Music’s programs since 2004. For more information, please visit www.elementalmusic.org or espanol.elementalmusic.org.

Submitted by Emily Call, Marketing & Communications Director