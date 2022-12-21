On Sunday, December 11 at approximately 4:40 a.m.
Officers were dispatched to the Gateway Hotel regarding a couple fighting. Upon arrival, officers could hear a commotion coming for their assigned hotel room. Upon opening the door, officers observed a disheveled room and evidence of a physical altercation. The female half of the couple explained she met the suspect, later identified as Ryan Sue, via an online app and their disagreement centered on the amount Sue would pay the victim for sexual favors. Sue was arrested and transported to the Santa Monica Jail for assaulting the victim.