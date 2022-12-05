Visual and performing arts programs in the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District schedule a number of concerts and events throughout the holiday season that are open to the public at little or no cost. Please note if advance tickets or reservations are required as some events do sell out. Contact the sponsoring school for further information as noted. School addresses are on the district’s website www.smmusd.org. The events are listed by date:

December 6 – Santa Monica High School Orchestra Winter Concert

The Santa Monica High School Orchestra presents the 2022 winter concert at 6:30 p.m. in Barnum Hall. Performances will include the Samohi String, Concert Sinfonia, Intermezzo Philharmonic, Symphony and Chamber Orchestras. Tickets are on sale now, $10 for adults and $5 for students and senior citizens. Additionally, this concert will be live streamed. More information and tickets can be found here: www.samohiorchestras.com/

December 7 – Malibu Bands Winter Concert

Join the Malibu Middle and High School Bands as they share their winter concert performance at 7 p.m. The concert celebrates the work students have done so far this year. Performances will include music by Faure, Holst, Ozzy Osbourne and Hugh Masekela. The concert will also feature performances of the seventh grade All-Stars, student soloists and the Malibu High Drumline. Admission is free.

December 9 – Santa Monica High School Choir Winter Concert: Motus Perpetuus

The Santa Monica Monica High School Choir presents their winter concert: Motus Perpetuus at 6:30 p.m. in Barnum Hall. This concert will include students singing and moving throughout Barnum Hall. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and senior citizens. Tickets can be purchased here: www.samohichoir.org/

December 13 – Malibu Choir Winter Concert

The Malibu Middle and High School Choir presents their annual Winter Concert at 6 p.m. in the Malibu High Auditorium. The choir will perform holiday classics. Admission is free at the door.

December 14 – John Adams Middle School Winter Choral Concert

John Adams Middle School presents the John Adams Middle School Choral Concert at 7 p.m. in the John Adams Performing Arts Center. This concert includes performances by Tenor/Bass Chorus, Treble Chorus I, Concert Choir, Treble Chorus II, Honor Choir, Madrigal Singers and other student-led a cappella ensembles. Tickets are available at the door. Admission is free but donations of any amount are welcome with a suggested donation of $5 per ticket. Additionally, this concert will be live streamed via www.blanchardwebpage.weebly.com.

Save the date for the annual Stairway of the Stars district-wide band, orchestra and choir concert planned for March 18, 2023.

Written by Diana Bouchaaya, Communications Specialist