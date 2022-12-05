The Santa Monica College Music Department will present a concert featuring the SMC Wind Ensemble. The concert will be held on Sunday, December 11, at 2 p.m. in The Broad Stage at the SMC Performing Arts Center, 1310 11th Street (at Santa Monica Boulevard), Santa Monica.

Under the baton of Kevin McKeown — with guest conductors Greg Robinson and Katina Vallens — the afternoon concert presents “The Free Lance March” by John Philip Sousa; the passionate and flamboyant “Symphonic Dances (Mvt. V: Belly Dance)” by Yosuke Fukuda; and “Of Our New Day Begun,” written by Omar Thomas in response to the 2015 domestic terrorist attack by a white supremacist who killed nine Black Americans at Mother Emanuel Church in Charleston, South Carolina. The Wind Ensemble will also perform the lively “Armenian Dances” by Alfred Reed; and “Gabriel’s Oboe” by Ennio Morricone, featuring Emma Crawford on oboe.

Tickets are $10 general admission (plus a modest service charge); free for students with any student I.D. Advance tickets can be purchased online at smc.edu/tickets or by calling 310-434-3005 (Monday-Friday; limited hours). Tickets may also be purchased — starting 45 minutes before the performance begins — at The Broad Stage Box Office at the SMC Performing Arts Center. Free parking on premises. Seating is strictly on a first-arrival basis.

Masks are currently required at all indoor events. Guests should visit smc.edu/coronavirus before heading to the performance for up-to-date details on vaccine and mask requirements, as the requirements are subject to change.

More information is available by calling 310-434-4323.

Submitted by Grace Smith