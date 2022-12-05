The Santa Monica College Music Department is pleased to present the SMC Concert Chorale and SMC Chamber Choir in “SMC’s Seasons Celebration.” Under the direction of SMC music instructor Jeremiah Selvey and accompanied by SMC pianists Gary Gray and Frank Basile, the choirs will perform Friday, December 9, at 7:30 p.m. in The Broad Stage at the SMC Performing Arts Center, 1310 11th Street (at Santa Monica Boulevard), Santa Monica.

Concertgoers are invited to arrive early for a short pre-concert panel discussion at 6:45 p.m. Guest composer Sherry Blevins and SMC music students will talk about their process of co-composing a new choral work — “The Eye of the Hurricane” — and preparing it for its world premiere at the evening’s concert.

“SMC’s Seasons Celebration” is a popular annual event that fills the air with holiday tunes and audience singalongs. This year’s concert showcases excerpts from “Navidad Nuestra” — a folk drama of the nativity — and “Misa Criolla” — a folk mass — two works based on the rhythms and traditions of Hispanic America by Argentinian composer Ariel Ramirez. The concert includes a performance of “You Are Enough: A Mental Health Suite,” by Aron Acurso and Rachel Griffin Acurso. The evening also features the world premiere of “The Eye of the Hurricane,” a timely work on climate change co-composed by the singers with Blevins.

The concert is underwritten by the SMC Music Department, SMC Associated Students, and the Global Citizenship Grant of Santa Monica College.

Tickets are $10 general admission (plus a modest service charge); free for students with any student I.D. Advance tickets can be purchased online at smc.edu/tickets or by calling 310-434-3005 (Monday-Friday; limited hours). Tickets may also be purchased — starting 45 minutes before the performance begins — at The Broad Stage Box Office at the SMC Performing Arts Center. Free parking on premises. Seating is strictly on a first-arrival basis.

Masks are currently required at all indoor events. Guests should visit smc.edu/coronavirus before heading to the performance for up-to-date details on vaccine and mask requirements, as the requirements are subject to change.

More information is available by calling 310-434-4323.

Submitted by Tati Simonian, Public Information Coordinator