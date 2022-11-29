A pair of traffic accidents left one man dead and another two injured over the Thanksgiving weekend.

The two unrelated accidents occurred on Nov. 24 and 26.

In the first accident, a car hit and killed a bicyclist at about 4 p.m. on the Pacific Coast Highway. SMPD closed the freeway from Entrada to the Incline for about four hours to investigate the accident.

The driver remained on scene, was cooperative and was not impaired according to SMPD.

Two days later, a drunk driver failed to make a turn when reaching the intersection of Montana and Ocean sending the car through Palisades Park and over the bluffs.

The car came to a stop several feet below the park but did not travel down to the PCH below.

The driver and a passenger were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver was subsequently cited for felony DUI.

A crane was requested and responded to remove the vehicle from the scene.

editor@smdp.com