A new one-stop shop for all things beauty and fashion has opened in Santa Monica at the corner of 14th Street and Wilshire Boulevard. A longtime passion project of founders Karlene and Baron Shelton, Lashing All Over the City offers eyelash extensions, facials and a selection of beauty products, clothing, and accessories.

Originally from Chicago, Karlene studied fashion merchandising in college and then became a licensed esthetician and went on to advanced training to learn how to apply lash extensions. She got a job at a lash boutique in Santa Monica and said she fell in love with the community. When a nearby retail space became available, she jumped at the opportunity to open her own spot and combine her two passions.

“I’ve always had a love and affinity for fashion and beauty,” Karelene said, gesturing to her lash studio. “When we found this place, I was like, ‘This side is going to be beauty and that side is going to be fashion’ — I saw the vision.”

In 2003, she and Baron, who has a background in business and law, started a company called Klassy Konnections where they sold lash products online, and offered some training and services, but they said they had always wanted a brick-and-mortar location.

They said they want the business to serve as an oasis for the community and a place customers can go to escape daily life stresses.

“It’s an ongoing and fast paced world, so people need a time out, you can come here and get a time out,” Baron said. “We want you to feel first class; when you come in and when you walk out, you’ll be treated with class. You are class, you feel good, you look good, you’ve been taken care of — you get this experience of feeling well.”

The pair said they have received a warm reception in Santa Monica and want to find ways to use their business to show their appreciation and support others in the area.

“Since we’ve been here, the people are so friendly. I love the atmosphere; I love the culture. It’s so warm,” Baron said. “We want to be the type of business in which the community gives to us and we’ll give back.”

Karlene said they’re actively looking for opportunities to collaborate with local organizations and have already offered up their new space to host the Women’s Empowerment Holiday Mixer for the Santa Monica Black Lives Association next month.

She said she also hopes to be able to incorporate the work of local designers into the boutique side of the business.

“Maybe some young designers just got out of school, and we want to coordinate with them and work with them to be able to give them some space,” she said. She added they plan to provide a comprehensive training program for individuals interested in getting into the beauty and fashion industry.

For more information or to make an appointment, visit lashingalloverthecity.com or call 310-310-2273.

