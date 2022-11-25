Prost: The German American Club of Santa Monica said willkommen to guests and members alike last Sunday, Nov. 20, at its annual Christmas market. The club served classic German fare including bratwurst, sauerkraut, gluhwein and beer, with live music by Da Stube Buben. The 70-year-old club, located on Lincoln Boulevard, has upcoming events including a World Cup viewing party on Sunday morning, Nov. 27, and a Christmas party on Sunday, Dec. 11. Find more information at www.germanamericanclubsantamonica.com.