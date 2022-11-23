Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

On Nov. 12 at approximately 7:25 p.m.,

SMPD officers responded to the 1400 block of 2nd Street to investigate a call of someone disturbing the peace. Upon arrival, officers discovered the suspect, Guillermo Antonio Rivera, lying in the middle of the public sidewalk. After multiple unsuccessful attempts to awaken Rivera, officers tugged on the blanket Rivera was using to cover his upper body. This action caused Rivera to stir. Officers explained the municipal code that prohibits lying on the sidewalk in the Santa Monica Bayside District and requested identification from Rivera. He was unable to provide a physical identification card and proceeded to give the officers a false name before being reminded of the law pertaining to providing false information to a sworn officer. Rivera then provided his actual name that, when researched, returned a No Bail Warrant. Rivera was arrested for the outstanding warrant, municipal code violations related to lying on the sidewalk along with a parole violation. He remains in police custody pending a court appearance.