Without snow and cold temperatures to mark the arrival of the Holiday season, Santa Monica has a host of upcoming events to make sure residents can feel festivity in the air. From Thanksgiving menus at local restaurants to the opening of the City’s ice skating rink, there’s something for everyone to celebrate and enjoy this fall and winter. These are just a few of the upcoming activities and events.

Ice at Santa Monica (Nov. 16 – Jan. 16)

Downtown Santa Monica has transformed the corner of 5th Street and Arizona Avenue into an ice skating rink decked out with twinkling lights. The rink opened Nov. 16 and is open daily from noon to 10 p.m. with a flat rate $20 for all day admission with skate rentals included. The rink is also available to be rented out for private events and there are also party cabanas capable of accommodating up to 25 available for rental in 2 hour slots. For more information visit: https://downtownsm.com/ice-at-santa-monica

Venice Winter Fest (Nov. 19)

Part of the tri-annual Venice Fest series, Venice Winterfest will take place this Saturday Nov. 19 on Venice Boulevard between Centinela and Inglewood Boulevard in downtown Mar Vista. The all day event, which runs from 10am to 6pm will feature various local artists, bands and vendors. With an array of products, food and drink the event provides an opportunity to get holiday shopping done while also supporting small and local businesses. A portion of sales from the event will be donated to Safe Place for Youth, an organization that works to provide resources and support to young people experiencing homelessness. For more information visit: https://www.thevenicefest.com

German Christmas Market (Nov. 20)

The German American Club of Santa Monica is hosting a “classic German Christmas Market” this Sunday. The event will take place at 1843 Lincoln Boulevard and will include live music, shopping, German food, traditional hot mulled wine beverage Gluhwein, cookie decorating, full bar, Santa Claus and a bouncy house. Entrance to the market is free for children under the age of 14 and $10 for all others. For more information visit: https://www.santamonica.com/event/german-christmas-market

Turkey Trot 5k, 10k, 15k and Half Marathon (Nov. 24)

Santa Monicans looking for a fun way to get some exercise this Thanksgiving can head to the beach Thursday morning for this year’s Turkey Trot. Participants can choose between 5k, 10k, 15k and half marathon options. All routes begin at 2000 Ocean Avenue and follow a loop along the beach path. The event is open to participants of all ages and abilities and pushing strollers with children is allowed. Everyone will receive a finishers medal and goodie bag. Cost varies by route but begins at $29.99 for the 5k. For more information on prices, start times and registration visit: https://www.abetterworldrunning.com/turkey-trot-11-24-22-sm

While the next week will be full of fun, December events will kickoff with tree lightings in Downtown Santa Monica and on Main Street. Santa pictures will be coming to the Mall and several local hotels are offering holiday themed activities.

grace@smdp.com