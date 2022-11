Bikes: Swiss bike company Thomus celebrated the opening a new showroom and workshop in Santa Monica this week with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The store features various bicycle designs, as well as parts and accessories, and also offers repairs and maintenance. It is located at 1314 Montana Avenue and is open weekdays from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.