A new Pacific storm brought snow, rain and wind to California on Monday and experts predict heavier rain on Tuesday

It’s the second significant storm this month for the state, which remains deep in drought.

According to the National Weather Service, rain is guaranteed at some point Tuesday with thunderstorms possible after 10 a.m. NWS warned of travel difficulties on mountain routes and potential flash flooding from wildfire burn scars.

NWS said the storm was a strong system for this time of year with heavier rain rates across south and southwest facing slopes. They more significant rains in the early part of the day but said strong winds could provide isolated areas with more rain throughout the day.

Stormy weather arrived late Sunday in Northern California and bands snow and rain were expected to continue through midweek.

Chain or snow tire requirements were in effect for major highways in the Sierra Nevada, the California Department of Transportation said.

“Travel could be very difficult to impossible,” said a winter storm warning for Eastern Sierra slopes.

East of the state line, the Reno, Nevada, weather office said the initial impact of the storm was wind.

Some lingering morning showers expected Wednesday, especially Central Coast and LA County, otherwise clearing skies by afternoon with some breezy west to northwest winds. Chilly temperatures are expected Thursday morning under clear skies and highs staying 10-15 degrees below normal.

