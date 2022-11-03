The holidays are quickly approaching, and what better way to spend the holiday season than with a new furry friend from LA Animal Services? The Los Angeles Centers are past capacity, so to help pets find new homes, LA Animal Services is offering reduced adoption fees during the month-long Home for the Holidays Adoption Event through November 30. The adoption fees for dogs will be waived thanks to a grant from Petco Love (not including $20 licensing fee). The adoption fees for cats and kittens will be waived thanks to a generous grant from the ASPCA.

“Our Centers are filled with wonderful pets waiting to meet and come home with you,” said Annette Ramirez, Interim General Manager for LA Animal Services. “With our shelters at capacity; filled with dogs, cats, rabbits, and pocket pets, we’re encouraging Angelenos to open their hearts and homes this holiday season.”

Dogs and cats adopted from LA Animal Services join their new families already spayed or neutered, vaccinated, licensed, and microchipped, and adopters receive a VCA Healthy Start Certificate, which provides up to $250 of follow up veterinary care within the first 14 days of adoption. In addition, canine companions adopted from LA Animal Services are also eligible for free dog training classes at the Paws for Life K9 Rescue People & Pet Innovation Center in Mission Hills, CA. Contact Info@pawsforlifek9.org for more details. You can view the wonderful dogs, cats, rabbits, and pocket pets who are ready to meet you and who are available for adoption in the Centers by going to laanimalservices.com/adopt.

The six LA Animal Services locations are open on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments are required on Wednesdays and Fridays, for pet adoptions, fostering, and owner surrenders, with Centers closed on Mondays. Sick or injured animals will be admitted without an appointment. Appointments may be scheduled by going online or by calling 1-888-452-7381.

For more information about LA Animal Services, visit laanimalservices.com.

Submitted by Agnes Sibal-von Debschitz and Justin Khosrowabadi.