Elks: The Santa Monica Elks 906 started Red Ribbon Week for drug awareness with a special event for the community. SMPD Officer Hassan visited with Jack her bomb/gun detection dog, Deputy Sheriff Dana Camarillo (Ret) spoke about the dangers of illicit drug use, California Hawaii Elks Association Drug Awareness Chairman John McEntire Jr. Girl Scouts from Troop 16135 prepared displays on drugs vs candy, drugs and mental health and the very popular “drunk goggles.”

Pictured from left to right: South Central Coast District Leader Don Checchi, San Gabriel Valley District Leader Aron Anderson, Santa Monica Elks Ilene Knebel, Santa Monica Police Department Officer Hassan, California Hawaii Elks Drug Awareness Chairman John McEntire, Dana Camarillo LASD-Ret., Exalted Ruler Tom Roszhart, First Lady Jaynee Roszhart, and California Hawaii Elks Americanism Chairman R.A. Pickett.