Samohi: Samohi’s Latinx Leaders Club hosted an assembly Wednesday Oct. 26 in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, which ran from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 (the event was postponed due standardized test dates). The student-led event featured dancers, musicians and guest speakers, as well as student presentations, in both Spanish and English, about Latinx history and culture. Students took turns sharing information about different Latin American countries and highlighting influential historical Latinx figures, including activist Dolores Huerta and author Gabriel Garcia Marquez, among many others. Samohi teachers Veronica Garcia-Hecht and Guadalupe Mireles-Toumayan, known by her students and others as “Doctora,” serve as advisors to the club and helped organize the event. Students acknowledged both teachers during the assembly and thanked them for their support in exploring, celebrating and sharing their roots and cultures.