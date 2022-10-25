SMC: Brandon Cournay of the Mark Morris Dance Group taught a modern dance master class for Santa Monica College Dance Department students at SMC’s Core Performance Center on Friday, Oct. 21. The class included repertory from the Mark Morris Dance Company and was given ahead of Mark Morris and Burt Bacharach’s world premiere “The Look of Love” An Evening of Dance to the Music of Burt Bacharach at The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage at the SMC Performing Arts Center. “The Look of Love” was the tenth evening-length work of the prolific Morris’s career, following 2017’s “Pepperland”, which showcased the work of musical legends, The Beatles. This production was Morris’s first created to the music of Burt Bacharach, and included 14 songs by the multi-Grammy-award winning pop composer and songwriter



Amy Williams / SMC