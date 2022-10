FALL FESTIVAL: More than 100 children and families thoroughly enjoyed the Mini Fall Festival presented in collaboration with Farmers Market and Pico Branch Library. They picked out their free pumpkin, took a photo in the photo booth and created a fall themed craft. For adults, there was the ever-popular SMC glass pumpkin sale, as well as free vegetable seedlings and seeds from master gardeners and free fall themed craft kits from the Santa Monica Public Library.