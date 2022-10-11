Dance: In honor of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, a dance group from the Manitoba Métis Federation and Red River Métis in Winnipeg, Canada, performed in front of City Hall Yesterday. Council Member Oscar de la Torre introduced the group and acknowledged the people who used to live on the land that is now Santa Monica, including the Tongva and Gabrielino.

“There were people living here and teaching real practices of what we now we call environmental sustainability,” he said. “People were living off the land in harmony. And so it’s very important for us to remember that and to honor the people that were here with those with those practices.”

Jeremy Gonzalez, a Gabrielino descendant also spoke, saying that the country, state and city still has work to do in terms of reconciling years of mistreatment towards indigenous people on the national, state and city level.