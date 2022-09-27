Already well established as a Southern California cultural institution, the Distinguished Speakers Series of the Westside has lined up an all-star array of live presenters. Now in its seventh season at the SABAN Theater in Beverly Hills, the speakers include Ken Burns, Misty Copeland, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Admiral James Stavridis, Cristina Mittermeier, and Bob Eubanks with Ticket to Ride. The Series is sold in subscription packages ranging from $210 to $660 for all six evenings. Each presentation begins at 7 p.m.

The season runs from October 2022 to April 2023. On six evenings, the Distinguished Speaker Series will bring Westsiders together for some of the world’s most influential, timely, and captivating speakers.

“We search the globe to find great speakers whose accomplishments and opinions challenge us. This season we look forward to riveting personal stories, epic photos taking us on global adventures, learning from science and historical greats and laughing and listening in awe, “said co-owner Kathy Winterhalder. “What makes our series unique is that instead of the media selecting the sound bites or quotes, our patrons can listen, submit questions and create their own opinion,” said Winterhalder. For information on the series visit: www.speakersla.com.

The series kicks off on October 16 with barrier-breaking ballet dancer Misty Copeland. In a triumphant homecoming to her home state of CA, she will share in a meaningful and thought-provoking conversation her rise to become the first African American Female Principal Dancer with the prestigious American Ballet Theatre.

Neil deGrasse Tyson, the country’s best-known popularizer of science, will take the stage on November 13, 2022. Through a powerful narrative that is sure to inspire wonder and awe, the astrophysicist and current head of the world-renowned Hayden Planetarium will explore the many intersections between space, science, culture, and life itself.

Former Supreme Allied NATO Commander and decorated Admiral James Stavridis, USN (Ret.) will offer rare and timely insight on the most pressing issues facing the United States and the ever-evolving geopolitical climate, including the War in Ukraine, the role of NATO and its broader impact, U.S. foreign policy and the global marketplace on January 22, 2023.

On February 5, 2023, National Geographic’s Adventurer of the Year, photographer Cristina Mittermeier, will take audiences on an epic visual journey around the most remote corners of the planet.

Bob Eubanks, who is the man who brought The Beatles to the United States, will be bringing an inaugural musical experience to audiences, by sharing his never-before-heard stories with “a little help from his friends.” Stories will be interlaced with Beatles songs performed live by tribute band Ticket to Ride on March 19.

The Series will conclude with Emmy award-winning documentarian filmmaker, Ken Burns, on April 30th, who will chronicle the aspects of U.S. history that make us uniquely American by engaging and celebrating what we share in common.

The Distinguished Speaker Series will be held at the Saban Theatre, 8440 Wilshire Blvd, in Beverly Hills. The Series is open to the public in subscription packages only, single tickets are not available. Subscriptions can be purchased online at www.speakersla.com or calling (310) 546-6222.

Submitted by Kathy S. Winterhalder