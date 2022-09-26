The Santa Monica College Theatre Arts Department will present “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” October 7-16 in the Main Stage of the Theatre Arts Complex, located on the main SMC campus, 1900 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica.

Based on the novel by Mark Haddon and adapted by Simon Stephens, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” tells the story of Christopher — a mentally challenged, but brilliant 15-year-old boy — with a mystery to solve. Someone has killed the next-door neighbor’s dog, and he is a suspect. Though he has never ventured alone beyond the end of his street, Christopher’s detective work ends up taking him on a frightening journey that tears apart his once familiar world. The SMC production is directed by Dr. Adrianne Harrop.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. on Friday, October 7 and October 14, and Saturday, October 8 and October 15. Matinees are at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 9 and October 16.

Advance tickets range from $10 to $15, plus a modest service charge, and can be purchased by going to smc.edu/tickets or by calling 310-434-4319 Monday through Thursday (limited hours). Tickets are $3 higher at the door before performances. Parking is free on Friday evenings and weekends.

Submitted by Grace Smith