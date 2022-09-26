Last Friday, Santa Monica Mayor Sue Himmelrich, State Senator Ben Allen, and Assemblymember Richard Bloom attended Community Corporation of Santa Monica’s ribbon-cutting ceremony for their recently completed affordable housing development, Pacific Landing. After touring the property, elected officials discussed the importance of continued affordable housing development with Community Corp. residents, staff and board members.

Pacific Landing provides 37 newly constructed, 100% affordable apartments. The building will also house an approximately 459-square-foot coffee shop on the ground floor. The units in the building will be a mix of 1,2, and 3-bedrooms and will target individuals making between 30% and 80% of Area Median Income. Site amenities include a community room, a central courtyard with playground, landscaping, on-site laundry, and a fourth-floor roof deck.

The construction is 100% electric including PV panels on the roof, energy star appliances, and EV charging stations. Architectural company Patrick Tighe Architecture designed the building and Walton Construction brought the property to life.

“Santa Monica celebrates the opening of Pacific Landing, which leveraged more than $9.5 million from the City’s Housing Trust Fund for construction,” said Santa Monica Mayor Sue Himmelrich. “This is yet another example of how Santa Monica is expanding affordable housing units citywide. To the Santa Monicans who will soon move in, we say: ‘Welcome home!’

Assemblymember Bloom shared, “Pacific Landing, Santa Monica’s newest housing development, is their best housing project yet. With nearly 40 units of badly needed affordable housing and various amenities that foster a sense of safety and community, Pacific Landing helps ensure that Santa Monica remains diverse and welcoming to all in an architecturally beautiful, green building. I am grateful for the work of Tara and her great Community Corporation team!”

“We’re thrilled to unveil this beautiful property in the heart of Santa Monica, offering those of modest means housing on the beautiful west side of Los Angeles” said Tara Barauskas, Executive Director of Community Corp. “We are confident that our Pacific Landing development will enable residents to build a bright future in a high-opportunity neighborhood and are thankful to everyone who helped materialize this vision.”

About Community Corp: Community Corporation of Santa Monica is a non-profit organization that restores, builds, and manages affordable housing for people of modest means. Founded by community leaders in 1982, Community Corp. has built or restored more than 80 properties throughout Santa Monica, creating over 1,800 affordable homes and transforming the lives of more than 4,000 people every year. Our work contributes to the distinct character of Santa Monica. For more information, please visit our website at www.communitycorp.org.

Submitted by Ben Parnes