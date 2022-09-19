Santa Monica College (SMC) opens its Fall 2022 Communication, Media & Design Series with a line-up of industry professionals who will talk about their work experiences and offer advice. The series starts September 19 with a presentation by Acme Filmworks founder Ron Diamond about his renowned annual spectacular, “Animation Show of Shows.”

All presentations in the series are free.

The September 19 and October 7 presentations will be held online as live virtual events. A Zoom link to each online talk will be available with the listing on the event date on the SMC Events calendar at smc.edu/calendar.

The September 20 talk will be held in Stromberg Hall (HSS 165) on the main campus of Santa Monica College (1900 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica). Seating is strictly on a first-arrival basis.

The series is sponsored by the SMC Associates (smc.edu/associates) — a private organization that funds speakers and special programs on the Santa Monica College campus — and the SMC Communication & Media Studies Department and SMC Design Technology Department.

The Fall 2022 Communication, Media & Design Series line-up is:

• Monday, September 19, 7 p.m. — Ron Diamond: “Show of Shows” — online; see event date at smc.edu/calendar for details. Acme Filmworks founder Ron Diamond travels the world visiting animation festivals to select short films for his renowned annual Animation Show of Shows. He will talk about the unusual techniques used in selected animated shorts, with guest animators and directors who will speak about their films. Sponsored by the SMC Associates, SMC Communication & Media Studies Department, and SMC Design Technology Department.

• Tuesday, September 20, 11:15 a.m. — Dr. Mary Hill-Wagner: “Making Your Own Destiny” — on the main SMC campus in Stromberg Hall (HSS 165). Journalist Dr. Mary Hill-Wagner will discuss how she nurtured her love of reading and built a life for herself, overcoming poverty, adversity, and survivor’s guilt. The author of “Girlz ‘N the Hood: A Memoir of Mama in South Central Los Angeles” will share strategies for resilience, networking, and self-affirmation. Includes audience Q&A and book signing. Books will be available for purchase ($15, cash only). Sponsored by the SMC Associates, SMC Communication & Media Studies Department, and SMC Design Technology Department.

• Friday, October 7, 1 p.m. — Roy Duran, Hugo Gonzalez, & Mannie Thomas: “Success Stories: Centering Integrity as a Path Toward Transformative Justice” — online; see event date at smc.edu/calendar for details. Success Stories is an organization that builds safer communities by delivering feminist programming to people who have caused harm. Join Success Stories facilitators Roy Duran, Hugo Gonzalez, and Mannie Thomas, all former inmates, as they share their experiences with the program and the inspirational work they engage in to better their communities. Sponsored by the SMC Associates, SMC Associated Students, SMC Communication & Media Studies Department, and SMC Design Technology Department.

All programs are subject to change without notice, and new speakers may be added to the series. Up-to-date details are posted at smc.edu/calendar and available by calling the SMC Office of Public Programs at 310-434-4100.

