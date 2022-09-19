The Santa Monica College Music Department presents the 2022 Fall Jazz Series, with performances by the Jon Mayer Trio + Special Guest, Danny Janklow + Elevation Band, and Surprise Guest Artist: Joe LaBarbera.

The popular concert series opens with the Jon Mayer Trio + Special Guest on Friday, September 16. All concerts are held at 7 p.m. in the East Wing Music Hall at the Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center, 1310 11th Street (at Santa Monica Boulevard), Santa Monica.

The SMC Fall 2022 Jazz Series lineup is:

• Friday, September 16: the Jon Mayer Trio + Special Guest. Master bebop pianist Jon Mayer — described by Downbeat magazine as a musician who “mixes introspective lyricism and a hard-bop drive”—and his fellow jazz musicians and musical guests always entertain and enlighten when they perform.

• Friday, October 7: Danny Janklow + Elevation Band. Master saxophonist Danny Janklow will be joined by Javi Santiago on keys, Luca Alemanno on bass, and Jonathan Pinson on drums.

• Friday, October 28: Surprise Guest Artist: Joe LaBarbera. Legendary Los Angeles jazz drummer, composer, and music educator Joe LaBarbera will be joined by a trumpet-and-tenor-saxophone front line for a concert showcasing originals by LaBarbera and other ensemble members, as well as arrangements of standard tunes.

Tickets for each concert are $10 (plus a modest service charge). Advance tickets may be purchased online at smc.edu/tickets or by calling 310-434-3005 (Monday-Friday; limited hours). Tickets may also be purchased at the SMC Events Box Office on the main SMC Campus (1900 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica) up to 1 hour before the performance start time. Seating is on a first-arrival basis.

Before heading to the concert, guests should visit smc.edu/coronavirus for up-to-date details on vaccine and mask requirements, as the requirements are subject to change.

More information is available by calling 310-434-4323. All performances subject to change or cancellation without notice.

Submitted by Grace SMith