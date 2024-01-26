A woman has been arrested for killing a man in yesterday’s Ocean Park neighborhood shooting.

Kayla Denise Mackey, 27 years old, was taken into custody on Friday. According to SMPD MacKey is homeless and was found in West Los Angeles.

According to SMPD, Edward Williams III, a 46-year-old resident of Los Angeles was shot at about 10:25 a.m. on the 2600 block of 29th street, just off Ocean Park Blvd. Officers found Williams still seated in his vehicle and while he was transported to a local hospital, he did not survive.

“Witnesses who saw the suspect leave the scene provided officers with her general direction of travel,” said an SMPD statement. “SMPD Detectives worked tirelessly throughout the day to identify and locate the suspect who was taken into custody this morning in West Los Angeles. The motive for the crime is still being investigated.”

Anyone with information related to this individual or incident can contact Detective Burciaga at George.Burciaga@santamonica.gov, Detective Sergeant Gradle at Ryan.Gradle@santamonica.gov, or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8427.