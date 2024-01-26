A man was killed on Thursday morning after being shot in the Sunset Park neighborhood. According to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD), officers received a call of shots fired in the 2600 block of 29th Street at about 10:25 a.m. Officers located one victim who was transported to a local hospital but died shortly thereafter.

“Unfortunately, the victim involved in the recent incident on 29th and Ocean Park succumbed to his injuries at a local area hospital,” said SMPD in a statement. “Our investigation into this matter is ongoing. The safety of our community is our top priority and we are committed to maintaining a strong presence in the area. We appreciate your patience as the area remains closed to through traffic.”

The suspects or suspects are outstanding at this time. Detectives are on scene and investigating.

Currently the 2600 block of 29th Street is closed until further notice.

matt@smdp.com