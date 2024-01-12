A motor vehicle collided with a Metro train traveling east along Colorado Avenue at the 11th Street intersection this afternoon amidst busy rush hour traffic, late on Friday afternoon. This marks the fourth collision between an E-Line Metro train and a civilian vehicle along Colorado Ave in six months.

According to Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) officers at the scene, no one was seriously injured, thankfully. The make and model of the vehicle has yet to be confirmed and it was quickly removed from the intersection. The incident had drawn at least seven SMPD patrol vehicles, together with unmarked units and a parking enforcement vehicle. Crash investigators could be seen photographing details of the incident, but the circumstances surrounding the collision have yet to be confirmed by SMPD.

Passengers onboard the eastbound E-Line train were stuck in their carriages for approximately 25 minutes as the damaged car was moved. They were then informed that the train would be taken out of service at the 17th Street SMC station to be thoroughly checked for obvious safety precautions. The debris on the road was also quickly cleared.

Los Angeles Metro and local first responders speak after a car-train accident at 7th Street and Colorado Avenue on September. 23, 2023. Credit: Scott Snowden

Last year, on June 23rd, an Expo train came in contact with a car making an illegal left turn at the 14th Street and Colorado Avenue crossing. Within just one week’s time, on June 28th, another illegal left turn from a motorist resulted in an accident at 6th Street and Colorado Avenue. On September 23rd, the crossing of 7th Street and Colorado Avenue was host to another train/car accident.

Consequently, Metro has stressed the need for safety. Talking to the Daily Press in November, Metro Media Relations Manager Jose Ubaldo said that several efforts to improve rail visibility have been made. The organization has installed special train signals, separate from regular traffic signals, to “reduce confusion for motorists.” Active “train coming” warning signs were also added, which activate when trains approach an intersection, as well as “no trespassing” and “look both ways” signs to reinforce both positive motorist and pedestrian habits.

