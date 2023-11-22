More attention has been put on the Metro Los Angeles’ Expo line in 2023, as the line extended into East LA in June with several new stations. Each rail trip still ends in Downtown Santa Monica, at the corner of 4th Street and Colorado Avenue, with other Santa Monica stops being the 17th Street/Santa Monica College station and the 26th Street/Bergamot station.

With key stops like those in the area, keeping motorists alert of ongoing rail movements is a priority for Metro, particularly after several accidents have occurred in 2023, per the organization.

On June 23rd, an Expo train came in contact with a car making an illegal left turn at the 14th Street and Colorado Avenue crossing. Within a week’s time, on June 28th, another illegal left turn from a motorist resulted in an accident at 6th Street and Colorado Avenue. On Sept. 23, the crossing of 7th Street and Colorado Avenue was host to another train/car accident.

The accidents coming within a short time frame is rare for Metro, as only four accidents took place in the Santa Monica area of the Expo line in 2021 and 2022. Illegal left turns from motorists were the cause of incidents at the 11th Street and Colorado Avenue crossing on June 21, 2021 and December 1, 2021. The other two accidents occurred at the Lincoln Boulevard and Colorado Avenue crossing, one after a motorist ran a red-light signal on Nov. 21, 2021, and the other after an illegal left turn on Sept. 2, 2022.

Metro Media Relations Communications Manager Jose Ubaldo told the Daily Press that Metro has made several efforts to improve rail visibility. The organization has installed special train signals, separate from regular traffic signals, to “reduce confusion for motorists.” Active “train coming” warning signs were also added, which activate when trains approach an intersection, as well as “no trespassing” and “look both ways” signs to reinforce both positive motorist and pedestrian habits.

Ubaldo noted that both motorists and pedestrians should “obey all traffic signals and signs” to prevent further accidents.

“Unlike vehicles, trains need a much longer [distance] to stop after brakes are applied,” Ubaldo said. “It is important to note that most accidents occur when motorists violate red traffic lights, red turn left arrows, or ‘don’t walk’ pedestrian signals.”

In the case that a car does break down on the rail tracks, Ubaldo suggests to first “get yourself and your passengers out immediately” and to run at a 45-degree angle away from tracks in the direction of an incoming train to avoid “getting hit by debris from the collision.” After a collision occurs, contact to local police or the Metro emergency line is suggested, with the Metro emergency number posted on signal cabinets at crossings.

thomas@smdp.com