By CHARLES ANDREWS

A big hit in1966 by the Spencer Davis Group. You must have come across it sometime. The original Brit hit blows away any of the many cover versions that followed. The driving opening beat is irresistible and exciting, then you get a churning organ as funky as you’ve ever heard, and then this soulful, world weary, almost otherworldly voice grabs you, and if you didn’t know better, and most listeners didn’t, you would never guess it belonged to a thin, white, kinda pasty English guy. STEVIE WINWOOD. And you might be floored to find out he was either 17, or 18 (some disagreement) when he recorded it. Rolling Stone ranked it #244 in their list of the Best 500 Songs Ever. I would place it much higher. But here’s something I just learned about it. In a recent interview Muff Winwood, the band’s bass player and Stevie’s older brother, said that song was conceived, written, arranged and rehearsed in half an hour. I wrote last week about MICK TAYLOR. Another ‘60s UK music wunderkind. Who jumped from the prestigious Blues Breakers, as a teeneager, to the Rolling Stones. Winwood went on to supergroups Blind Faith and Traffic. He was also a monster guitar player, as well as really good on bass, mandolin, sax and drums. All by age 16.

SLIM PICKIN’S – for the kind of great live performances I recommend here, through at least the beginning of January, and then things should slowly pick up. So that means, don’t miss what there is! You meant to go see EM at Harvelle’s, right here in town, because I raved about her talent and act for more than two years, as she appeared there every single Tuesday. Now, she’s not there. THE HOT CLUB OF LOS ANGELES has been performing every Monday night for years, and I’ve been HIGHLY RECOMMENDing their virtuoso renditions of Django Reinhardt-style ‘30s instrumental jazz for the entire seven years plus I’ve been writing this NOTEWORTHY column, and they are still there, close by in Culver City, no cover charge! (See yet another HIGHLY RECOMMENDED for them this week, below.) And tonight, same joint, RICK SHEA & The Losin’ End, featuring treasure TONY GILKYSON sittin’ in, see below, and again, it’s free. So if you hit Harvelle’s Sunday night for the showman par excellence TOLEDO DIAMOND (see below), there every Sunday night for more than 20 years, you will have taken in three great live performances, each very different from the other, in five nights, spent total of 12 bucks for admissions, and almost nothing in gas. Get goin’. Close out the year in a big way. You will smile, feel warm, and remember.

It’s a privilege to live in the best live music city in the world. It’s why I moved here.

HIGHLY RECOMMENDED:

Tonight! – RICK SHEA, TONY GILKYSON – When two outstanding singer-songwriter-pickers get together in one band for one night, you know it’s going to be worth the money. Especially when it’s free. As it always is at the cozy, friendly, live music nearly every night Cinema Bar. (See Hot Club of Los Angeles listing, above. So this week there are two HIGHLY RECOMMENDEDs at one venue – highly unusual, so take advantage, it’s so near Santa Monica.) Thurs 9 p.m., Cinema Bar, Culver City, no cover.

THE HOT CLUB OF LOS ANGELES – Looking for something different? But really good? And on a Monday? EVERY Monday? They’ll even be there Christmas night – “Hot Club’s brand of virtuoso, Django-style 1930s gypsy swing jazz is found nowhere else and even if it were, it couldn’t possibly be this good. These guys are masters, individually and collectively. You will find it hard to stop smiling all night.” Mon 9 p.m., Cinema Bar, Culver City, no cover.

RECOMMENDED:

TOLEDO DIAMOND – Unique, riveting, first class act. There’s nothing like it, it is high performance art and great decadent fun. Degeneracy is rarely so well disciplined. Toledo may have his trademark ciggy, but it’s the band that really smokes! Note: for New Years Eve, the cover goes up to $25 advance, $35 at the door, but I think this would be a great place to celebrate that event. Party favors, noise makers and champagne at midnight are included and BBQ, tacos and more available out back. Sun 9:30 p.m., Harvelle’s, Santa Monica, $25 advance, $35 door.

COMING ATTRACTIONS: TOLEDO DIAMOND, Harvelle’s, 12/31, 1/7, 14, 21, 28; HOT CLUB OF LOS ANGELES, Cinema Bar, 1/1, 8, 15, 22, 29;DUDAMEL, LA PHIL, MAHLER 6, Disney Hall, 1/11/ 12; LIBRARY GIRL, Ruskin Group Theatre, 1/14/24; Whisky A Go Go 60th Anniversary presents LOVE. “FOREVER CHANGES,” W. Hollywood, 1/14/24; ALAN PASQUA-DAREK OLES DUO, Sam First. 1/19, 20: RICK SHEA, TONY GILKYSON, Cinema Bar, 1/25/24; BOOKER T. JONES, The Soraya, 2/2/24; HOT TUNA acoustic, McCabe’s, 2/10/24; ROBERT FRIPP, David Singleton, An Evening of Conversation, Questions, Insights, McCabe’s, 3/3/24; ACADEMY OF ST. MARTIN IN THE FIELDS, The Soraya, 4/21/24. “LA TRAVIATA,” LA Opera. 4/6, 14, 18, 21, 24, 27; RHIANNON GIDDENS, Theatre at Ace Hotel, 4/25; “TURANDOT,” LA Opera, 5/18, 26, 30, 6/2, 5, 8; CHRIS STAPLETON, Hollywood Bowl, 6/26, 27; ROLLING STONES, SoFi Stadium, 7/10, 13.

Charles Andrews has listened to a lot of music of all kinds, including more than 3,000 live shows. He has lived in Santa Monica for 37 years and wouldn’t live anywhere else in the world. Really. Send love and/or rebuke to him attherealmrmusic@gmail.com