Downtown Santa Monica has seen some high profile closures recently across both retail and restaurant spaces but there are several new businesses cropping up including a breakfast spot specializing in the best breakfast meat.

Closures

Del Frisco’s Grille

The restaurant with the amazing locale at 1551 Ocean Ave has closed. This is arguably one of the single busiest spots in the city, facing the Pier and the Pacific Ocean, the intersection of Colorado and Ocean has a lot of foot traffic and tourists crisscross to and from the iconic Santa Monica Pier. There is no word yet who will inherit this prime location.

Jinky’s

The restaurant has a hand written “closed” sign taped to the door and while it also says it will reopen “soon,” an employee at the nearby Jink’s coffee shop said the full restaurant is permanently closed. The website still lists a Santa Monica location for the regional chain but the local location is omitted from the holiday coupon currently offered online.

Carlo’s Bake Shop

The sugar-snack shop located at 1354 3rd Street Promenade has permanently closed. If you’re a die-hard fan, you’ll have to travel to Las Vegas and even then, there are only vending machines, albeit 16 of them, dotted around the city.

The Independence

This beloved gastropub has quietly called last orders for the last time. Located in the heart of Downtown, at 205 Broadway, it has served good food and a respectable selection of beer since 2014, when it replaced Buddha’s Belly. Another prime location up for grabs.

REI

The extremely popular outdoor activity store REI has announced it will not renew the lease on its downtown Santa Monica location and will close on Feb. 29, 2024. There is a new outlet in Marina Del Rey that opened in September of this year, but this one will be missed as it not only provided an escape into everything outdoors, but it also offered mindbogglingly useful services like bicycle maintenance and repair.

Dagwood’s

This cornerstone of Santa Monica culture will tragically close at the end of the year citing the general decline in business since the pandemic and specifically challenges related to the use of third party delivery services as reasons the store would close. The owners said they hope another restaurant would take the space but nothing is on the immediate horizon.

Tara’s Himalayan

The Santa Monica location at 262 26th Street has closed but customers can still order from the Venice location.

HiDeHo Comics

What was once the longest continuously operating comic book store in the area will close at the end of the year. The store was one of several looted during the 2020 riots but survived and moved to its current location. However, difficulties at the stores sister location in Torrance and medical issues with one of the owners are prompting the closure.

Stella Barra

The popular pizzeria at 2000 Main Street with the nice al fresco dining area is sadly shutting down. According to their Instagram feed, the last day of service will be on Friday, January 5, 2024. “It has been a pleasure to serve our wonderful guests. Your loyalty has meant the world to us,” the post says.

New Openings

Bandit Bikes

A brand new bike store has opened at 930c Broadway. According to the e-bike dealership’s website, “You can explore our top-notch e-bike range, take a test ride, and discover which model is the perfect fit for you.”

El Husuba

The designer bag store stocks all manner of high-end brands, including Chanel, Prada, Gucci, Burberry and more. It can be found at 1437 3rd Street Promenade.

Little Hawaii Smoothie Bar

The site formerly home to KC Chocolatier will offer residents and visitors to Santa Monica a taste of the tropics located at 1431 2nd Street, on the ground floor of parking structure six.

Impasta

The popular pasta eatery based in Beverly Hills has opened a second site in Santa Monica. The menus are fully customizable, so you can create your own meal and choose the ingredients you want. You can order online for either delivery or pick up from 413 Santa Monica Blvd.

Pieces Los Angeles

Following on from the success of two pop-up stores in Arcadia and Melrose, the flagship store of the Los Angeles fashion outlet can now be found at Unit 149, Santa Monica Place and along with its own brand of clothing, it also stocks labels like Hellstar and Supreme to designer lines like Marni and Balenciaga

CoComelon Party Time

The space on the ground floor of the east side of Santa Monica Place that normally accommodates short-term activations like World of Barbie is currently filled by an immersive experience that takes you inside the world of the Netflix show CoComelon where children can explore their way through a variety of interactive party experiences. It runs until December 30.

Sweet Maple

Renowned California restaurateur Hoyul Steven Choi expands his brunch empire throughout California with the official opening of Sweet Maple — Santa Monica 1705 Ocean Avenue Suite #110. A few blocks from the Santa Monica State Beach and Santa Monica Pier, Sweet Maple — Santa Monica introduces for the first time an iconic San Francisco brunch eatery to foodies in Southern California. The new 4,000+ square feet locale at the corner of Olympic and Ocean features contemporary California fare with savory flavors from the Korean kitchen

Replacements

Stout Burger & Beers…is being replaced by Burgette

The compact and bijou burger bar at 111 Santa Monica Blvd is being replaced by another burger joint, this new one is called Burgette, due to open in January of 2024.

Vanilla Bake Shop… is being replaced by The Butter End Cakery

The snug bakery at 512 Wilshire Blvd that sold from-scratch cupcakes, dessert jars and other sweets is being replaced by a boutique bakery called The Butter End Cakery. Helmed by Food Network judge Kimberly Bailey, it will specialize in ornate cakes and tiered designs plus other haute desserts and is set to open in April of next year.

Movers

Crisp Imaging

The reprographics and print studio has moved from 708 Santa Monica Blvd to 910 Broadway, suite 104. “Crisp Imaging moved its location a few streets over due to the development occurring at our old location. This works out better for our company as well,” Gary Crisp, Founder and CEO told the Daily Press.

Shakers

The Local Cannabis Company at 925 Wilshire Blvd has finally been granted a permit to sell recreational cannabis, rather than being purely a medical marijuana dispensary. Look out for an opening celebration on Thursday, Dec. 14, where there will be giveaways for customers, goodie bags, first time discounts and brand promotions set to take place over the whole weekend.

