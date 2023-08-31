SMDP’s Weekly Guide to Food & Entertainment Goings-On In & Around Santa Monica

Your Labor Day weekend starts here with World of Barbie’s Final Weekend , food and drink highlights including a Grilled Cheese & Beer Night @ Andrew’s Cheese Shop , Handel’s Ice Cream Opening in SaMo, and much more!

Endless Summer C.A.M.P. (Community | Art | Music | Picnic) at Tongva Park (FREE): This third of four Saturday events celebrates community, arts and culture. Bring a picnic and join as artists from across Santa Monica and the LA region share their culture through interactive music, performances, and hands-on crafts. Special performances by local youth will be featured. Open to all. Saturday, Sept 2, 11a.m. – 2p.m. https://www.santamonica.gov/events/4w5twznp80094shwzf7avn835r/202308261100

Soundwaves New Music Series Presents Patrick Shiroishi (FREE): The saxophonist and composer is performing to celebrate the return of the SaMo Public Library being open on Saturdays. Saturday, Sept. 2, 3:30p.m. @ Main Library Auditorium, 601 Santa Monica Blvd. www.soundwavesnewmusic.com

Glow Up Beach Yoga (FREE): Expect a “45-minute yoga class set to an inspirational soundtrack as we reconnect to ourselves and reset near the ocean! This class is beginner friendly and open to all levels but please bring your yoga mat or beach towel!” Sunday Sept 3, 10:00a.m. @ 530 Pacific Coast Hwy https://www.eventbrite.com/e/september-glow-up-workout-fierce-clarity-beach-yoga-tickets-697473912247

SaMo Airport Antique Market: Noted as One of the Top Ten “Flea Markets’ in America, it is “a fun outdoor (and dog-friendly!) market full of many great dealers with furniture, antiques, collectibles, art, vintage clothes, jewelry, rugs and much more.” Sunday, Sept. 3, 7a.m. – 3p.m. @ 2800 Airport Ave. https://www.santamonicaairportantiquemarket.com

World of Barbie Closing Sept 4th: This is the last weekend to get your Barbie on at the immersive experience. 395 Santa Monica Place. https://www.theworldofbarbie.com

Americana in the Park 2023 (FREE): “ Bring a picnic, blanket, and beach chairs for this end-of-summer series that explores Americana styles from its roots to modern forms.” Sept 3 features folk duo Eleni & Milo and alt-country rock band Dead Rock West along with multiple food trucks, including Drizzle Funnel Cakes, Messi Burgers, Salt n Pepper. Every Sunday in September, 4 – 7p.m. @ Gandara Park, 1819 Stewart St. https://santamonica.gov/events/4fa59kwprfa0t1g2zr92x6tzwz/202309031600

Brisk Festival: This theater competition features 53 ten-minute one-act plays with the finals on Saturday, Sept. 2 & Sunday, Sept. 3, 4:15 – 10:30p.m. @ Morgan-Wixson Theatre, 2627 Pico Blvd. https://briskfestival.com/tickets-la/

Arthur Miller’s “A View From the Bridge” at Ruskin Group Theatre: Fridays & Saturdays @ 8p.m. & Sundays @ 2p.m. through October 8, 3000 Airport Ave. www.ruskingrouptheatre.com

The Engine Inside Film Screening & Panel Discussion (FREE): The film follows six everyday people from vastly different worlds who dedicate their lives to a simple, 200-year-old machine – the bicycle. Their trials and tribulations reveal its unique power to change lives and help build a better world. Wednesday, Sept. 6, 7:00p.m. @ Aero Theater, 1328 Montana Ave. https://www.sustainableworks.org/engineinside/

What to Eat & Drink?

Grilled Cheese & Beer Night @ Andrew’s Cheese Shop: “We have now upgraded the event to have a tangy, zippy starter salad, four courses of our famous grilled cheeses (paired with four specialty beers), and an awesome, new dessert course of an Imperial Stout Float with French Vanilla Ice cream.” $75/person. Friday, Sept. 1, 7:30p.m. @ 728 Montana Ave. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/september-1st-grilled-cheese-beer-night-tickets-690250747567

Aleksander Wine Tasting with NBA Star Sasha Vujačić @ Wallys: Thursday, Aug 31, 5:30p.m. https://www.wallywine.com/aleksander-wine-tasting-with-sasha-vuja-i-at-wallys-santa-monica-08-31-23-231724

Abbot Kinney First Friday Food Truck Fest: About two dozen food trucks are expected to line the street for the monthly event. Friday, Sept. 1, 5:00 – 9:30p.m. https://www.abbotkinneyblvd.com/

‘Check Yo’ Self’ Pizza From Brandoni Pepperoni Pop Up at Offhand Wine Bar: “Savor the Season with a Fresh Prosciutto, Fig, and Pistachio Fusion Pizza” Saturday, Sept. 2, 5:30 – 9p.m., 3008 Santa Monica Blvd.

Buena Vida Tea Bar & Garden: The tea bar is unveiling a brand new boba milk tea menu with different drinks targeting adults along with a series of children and teen-centric boba drinks. 726 Montana Ave. https://buenavidatea.com/menu/

Handel’s Ice Cream Opens on Ocean Park Blvd.: The world’s #1 ice cream brand according to National Geographic opened last week and plans to feature 48 flavors daily, including launching with Graham Central Station, Oree-Dough, Black Cherry, and Chocolate Peanut Butter Brownie. 1701 Ocean Park Blvd. https://handelsicecream.com/store/santamonica

KTLA Features “the Couple Behind Isla” on Main St: This video story that aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes details the “story behind Leena Culhane and Brian Bornemann, partners in life” and how they opened Crudo e Nudo and Isla. 2424 Main St. https://ktla.com/food/california-cooking/meet-the-couple-behind-isla-santa-monicas-newest-restaurant-offering-california-coastal-cuisine/

Labor Day Buffet Brunch @ LouLou: Expect DJs and live performances at the rooftop restaurant & lounge Monday, Sept. 4, 11:30a.m. – 4:30p.m. @ 395 Santa Monica Place.

Labor Day Luau at Belles Beach House’s Ocean-Side Patio: The Hawaiian-inspired restaurant will be serving a specialty menu of luau-style favorites like Kalua Pork Sliders and Garlic Fried Chicken along with cocktails and music from a live DJ who will be spinning all afternoon. Monday, Sept. 4, 12 – 6p.m. @ 24 Windward Ave.



LOOKING AHEAD: “Day of the Dog” themed Main St. Festival (Sept 9 & 10); Bergamot Station Arts Center Fall Open House (Sept 9); Pier Locals Night Returns (Sept 21), Free Opera on the Pier (Sept 23); “Woman. Life. Freedom.” Fundraising Gala (Sept 26)

If there’s something you think is worth highlighting, you can reach out at sean@smdp.com.