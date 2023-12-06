Shocking statistics from Los Angeles County are highlighting a disturbing trend: a surge in hate crimes.

This past week, the Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations shared its annual analysis of hate crimes reported throughout the county in 2022, with disappointing results.

Throughout last year, a total of 929 hate crimes were reported, the highest total since 2001, and the number of victims increased from 1,763 in 2021 to 2,120 in 2022. The total number has risen each year since 2013, representing a 143% jump.

As the name suggests, California state law defines a hate crime as any crime “against a person, group, or property motivated by the victim’s real or perceived protected social group,” with targeted social groups under six main categories: Disability, gender, nationality, race or ethnicity, religion and sexual orientation. It is separate from a “hate incident,” which is a non-criminal action or behavior motivated by hate.

Examples of a “hate incident” that do not expand into criminal violations due to free speech protections in the U.S. Constitution are insults, displaying hate material on one’s own property and the distribution of materials with hate messages in public places. However, California state laws via the Ralph Act allow for civil violations on incidents of hate violence or the threat of violence.

The report also states that 72% of reported hate crimes were violent, the second-highest rate in at least 20 years. Race was the most common motivation, with African-Americans making up 53% of racial hate crime victims, and Anti-Latino crimes having the highest rate of violence at 93%.

County Commission President, Ilan Davidson, noted that the group is “troubled” by the high amount of hate crimes, adding they are “especially concerned” with both increases in crimes across the African-American and Jewish communities. Officials from across Los Angeles shared the concern, including Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, who said that the report “comes at a somber time” as violence upticks.

“It is also a reminder that we are not immune, and hate and violence continue to impact the lives of Angelenos,” Solis added.

The trend impacts Santa Monica as well, as the Santa Monica Police Department reported six hate crimes in 2022, and from January through September of this year has already reported seven more. In 2022, the SMPD recorded two hate crimes motivated by Anti-Jewish sentiment with three total victims, two Anti-Black motivated with three total victims, one sole-victim Anti-Arab crime and one sole Anti-Gay crime.

Three of the 2022 Santa Monica crimes ended in injury, including one described in the county’s report. On Sept. 9, 2022, the victim, a White male who was experiencing homelessness reported that he walked past the suspect, another White male smoking methamphetamine. The suspect stabbed the victim in the back with a knife while calling him a gay slur, and the victim sustained a 2-inch wound requiring hospitalization.

Out of the 2023 reported hate crimes, the seven crimes had a total of 11 victims, with injuries sustained in separate Anti-Black motivated attacks in March and May. Three of the crimes were Anti-Black motivated with a total of six victims, two were Anti-Gay crimes affecting three victims and two were sole-victim, Anti-Jewish motivated.

Commission Executive Director Robin Tome said that the anti-hate program LA vs Hate has provided a “more complete map of hate crime for our county” and enabled officials to “carry out more effective hate prevention strategies” since the program began accepting calls and reports of crimes in September 2019. The initiative partners with all five Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors districts to address normalization of hate, build understanding about what constitutes a hate act and how to report it, and support individuals and communities in the healing process from hate-related trauma.

At a recent meeting of the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District Board of Education, the board approved a resolution recognizing Nov. 13-17 as “United Against Hate Week 2023,” supporting the LA vs Hate program. SMMUSD curriculum currently includes social justice standards from preschool through 12th grade, providing lessons for students to share their cultural experiences “so students may be best served to reach their full potential academically, socially and emotionally.”

“We are proud to support this program to build upon our diversity, equity and inclusion practices, by fostering a sense of belonging at our schools,” SMMUSD Superintendent Dr. Antonio Shelton said of supporting the LA vs Hate program. “Our goal is to provide safe school environments where our students and staff can be authentic, respected and feel at home. This program supports our current efforts.”

