A previously-scheduled Oktoberfest event benefiting the Boys and Girls Clubs of Santa Monica has been canceled. The event, to have been held at Santa Monica Brew Works on Sunday afternoon, has been removed from the calendar due to low ticket sales for the affair. For more information on the Boys and Girls Clubs of Santa Monica, visit www.smbgc.org.
